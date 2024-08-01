What Musty learned from being left off 2024 USA World Juniors team

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Quentin Musty “means business” at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

That’s according to Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, speaking of the top Sharks prospect’s quest to make Team USA’s 2025 World Junior Championships squad.

The 6-foot-2 American winger has opened the Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan — Canada, Sweden, and Finland are also participating — with goals in back-to-back games. Summer Showcase performance is a key factor for deciding WJC rosters.

With Quentin Musty scoring just 8 seconds into the game, USA White leads Sweden 2-0 after the first. #WJSS



U.S. Goal Scorers:

Quentin Musty (Hendrickson)

Teddy Stiga (Minnetian, Ralph) pic.twitter.com/ei4yzM22Po — USA Hockey (@usahockey) July 29, 2024

Musty was left off the 2024 gold medal-winning side.

He told Chris Peters of FloHockey on Monday what he learned from that disappointment.

“Last year, the team was pretty stacked with a lot of high-end guys. [Was] just trying to make that team as a bottom-line guy, be reliable defensively,” Musty said. “When I ended up not making the team, it kind of opened my eyes to try and work on my defensive game, be more reliable.”

