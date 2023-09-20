How Sharks first-round pick Quentin Musty impressed in Rookie Faceoff

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Quentin Musty continued the positive impression that he made at development camp.

In July, the Sharks 2023 first-round pick paced camp with three goals during the prospects scrimmage.

Two months later, the 6-foot-2 winger kept it going, this time at the Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas. While he didn’t score until the finale -- a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes -- he more than held his own against tougher competition.

Keep in mind, the No. 26 overall pick is just 18 years old. He's going from juniors to competing against some of the top prospects in the world, and in some cases, men. Holding your own is meaningful.

“He’s looked good. He’s a big kid. He’s 18. But he fits right in,” San Jose Barracuda coach John McCarthy said. “If you were to watch the game, you would have no idea [he’s so young].”

