Sharks release 2024-25 schedule, date for Jumbo's jersey retirement

The Sharks released their 2024-25 NHL schedule on Tuesday.

After enduring a league-worst 47-point season in 2023-24, San Jose now has official dates to look forward to.

The Sharks will open the new season at home, and it will come against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10 at SAP Center. That -- potentially -- will be when Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ first No. 1 overall draft pick in franchise history, and Will Smith, San Jose’s No. 4 overall pick one year ago, might be making their NHL debuts.

After a two-game homestand to begin the season, the Sharks will head to American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Stars on Oct. 15 for their first road matchup.

Just two days later at United Center, Sharks fans might witness what could be a thrilling matchup between Celebrini and the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard -- a former Boston University commit -- in a battle of the two most recent No. 1 overall picks.

The Sharks will welcome back a familiar face in the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Tomas Hertl on Dec. 27. San Jose first will face him on Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, though.

However, one of the biggest nights in Sharks' history will come near Thanksgiving.

The legendary Joe “Jumbo” Thornton will have his No. 19 Sharks jersey retired and hung for all to admire in the SAP Center rafters on Nov. 27, via San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng.

#SJSharks will host Joe Thornton’s No. 19 Retirement Night on Nov. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 2, 2024

Of course, there still is a long way to go before the Sharks return to the ice.

But there hasn’t been this much anticipation for hockey in San Jose in a while, and general manager Mike Grier’s cooking has Sharks supporters ready for battle.

