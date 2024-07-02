Sharks top pick Celebrini shares when he'll make NHL decision

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

There was a time when Macklin Celebrini wasn’t the center of attention in the hockey world.

He was 15, at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, when he was asked for his autograph for the first time.

“It was really weird,” Celebrini smiled.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft is used to it now, all the attention that he received from San Jose Sharks fans on the first day of development camp. From Filip Bystedt (third development camp) to radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky, they’ve never seen more fans at a Sharks development camp.

“It’s nice to be wanted,” Celebrini said, sheepishly, about all the hype surrounding him. “They were out there supporting today. From everything I’ve heard, they’re some of the best fans in the league. So I’m excited to start playing in front of them.”

That time should come soon. From the Draft Lottery on May 7, San Jose Hockey Now’s sources have shared the consistent belief that Celebrini will go pro with the San Jose Sharks for the 2024-25 season.

Celebrini himself said that he’ll announce a decision shortly after San Jose Sharks’ development camp ends on Jul. 4: “I’ll make a decision pretty quick here. Just kind of trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it’s time to make the decision.”

