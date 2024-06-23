Sharks could target these 12 salary-cap casualties in trades

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks need all the help that they can get, but they can’t bring just anybody in.

They will need to navigate the trade and free-agent market this summer carefully.

San Jose, flush with over $30 million of cap space, could be in the market for another team’s cap dump.

But again, they shouldn’t be trading for just anybody. So who should they trade for?

There are three things that the Sharks need to keep in mind when they’re adding players this summer: Leadership, top-nine ability for a forward or top-four for a defenseman, and reasonable cost acquisition.



