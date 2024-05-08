Trending
Grier confident Celebrini is ready for immediate NHL transition

By Sheng Peng

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Mike Grier left little doubt who the San Jose Sharks are taking with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

After the Draft Lottery, Grier was asked if he was selecting Macklin Celebrini, who has been the front-runner for the first overall pick all season long.

“I would think so, yeah,” Grier said.

He then talked about meeting with Celebrini’s representatives over the next week, to “see where everybody’s heads at.”

Yeah, that sounds like a done deal.

Not so certain is whether Celebrini will start next season with the San Jose Sharks or return to Boston University.

But it sounds like Grier thinks that Celebrini is ready for the NHL.

