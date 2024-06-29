Source: Sharks won't tender Zadina, Studnicka qualifying offer

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LAS VEGAS — It looks like the Sharks will not qualify RFAs Filip Zadina and Jack Studnicka.

That’s what a source told San Jose Hockey Now.

The qualifying offer deadline is actually Sunday, so we’ll know for sure then who the Sharks will or won’t qualify. If San Jose doesn’t qualify Zadina and Studnicka, they will become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier had said on Monday that Zadina was “in the mix” to come back, but he went short of guaranteeing it.

Meanwhile, San Jose acquired forwards Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, Carl Grundstrom, and Egor Afanasyev

There’s only so much playing time to go around, and three of those four forwards represent a different type of skater than Zadina and Studnicka.

Goodrow, Dellandrea, and Grundstrom seem to be the embodiment of a “hard to play against” style that Grier is trying to build around untested phenoms Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.