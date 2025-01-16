Trending
Marc-Edouard Vlasic

When Sharks' Vlasic, set to play 1,300th NHL game, knew he belonged

By Sheng Peng

Marc-Édouard Vlasic has been with the Sharks for so long, it’s easy to forget how remarkable his rookie season was.

In 2006-07, a 19-year-old Vlasic stepped into a Stanley Cup-contending Sharks’ lineup and was an immediate top-four defenseman. A power play and penalty kill regular, he put up 26 points and averaged 22:12 a night, earning himself an All-Rookie Team nod.

Vlasic was just the eighth teenage blueliner to play over 22 minutes a night in his rookie season since the stat first was tracked in 1997-98.

You have to be good to play that much as a teen D-man: After Vlasic, Drew Doughty accomplished the feat in 2008-09, Tyler Myers in 2009-10, Cam Fowler in 2010-11, Justin Faulk in 2011-12, Jonas Brodin in 2012-13, Jacob Trouba in 2013-14, and Miro Heiskanen in 2018-19.

In the lead-up to his 1,300th NHL game on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets — the Sharks’ lifer spoke about the moment when he knew that he belonged in the NHL, what he owns that’s as old as Macklin Celebrini, and more in a fun, far-ranging interview.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic
