When Sharks' Vlasic, set to play 1,300th NHL game, knew he belonged

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic has been with the Sharks for so long, it’s easy to forget how remarkable his rookie season was.

In 2006-07, a 19-year-old Vlasic stepped into a Stanley Cup-contending Sharks’ lineup and was an immediate top-four defenseman. A power play and penalty kill regular, he put up 26 points and averaged 22:12 a night, earning himself an All-Rookie Team nod.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Vlasic was just the eighth teenage blueliner to play over 22 minutes a night in his rookie season since the stat first was tracked in 1997-98.

You have to be good to play that much as a teen D-man: After Vlasic, Drew Doughty accomplished the feat in 2008-09, Tyler Myers in 2009-10, Cam Fowler in 2010-11, Justin Faulk in 2011-12, Jonas Brodin in 2012-13, Jacob Trouba in 2013-14, and Miro Heiskanen in 2018-19.

In the lead-up to his 1,300th NHL game on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets — the Sharks’ lifer spoke about the moment when he knew that he belonged in the NHL, what he owns that’s as old as Macklin Celebrini, and more in a fun, far-ranging interview.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast