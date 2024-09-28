Sharks roommates Celebrini, Smith becoming fast friends

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith aren’t an odd couple.

Good thing, since they’ve basically been roommates since the NHL Rookie Faceoff.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We both have the alarm at the same time,” Smith laughed.

Besides both being early birds, the Sharks’ No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft and 2023 fourth-overall pick are compatible roommates.

“We [spend] a lot of time together,” Celebrini smiled. “So if we weren’t, there’d be a problem.”

Celebrini will live with Joe Thornton, and Smith will live with Patrick Marleau, but not yet. For now, the futures of the franchise share a hotel room.

Not that they’re stuck in there all the time. Celebrini and Smith have spent plenty of time at the Marleaus', catching Thursday’s preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks there, for example.

“He’s a great resource for us, and he’s been really supportive for us,” Celebrini said.

Living together has also made it easier for teenagers Celebrini and Smith to support each other in their first NHL training camp.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast