Stats show Celebrini's puck battle dominance already evident

It’s not just that Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini is winning puck battles, it’s who he’s winning them against.

Celebrini, per SPORTLOGiQ, was leading the NHL in Puck Battles Won per game as of Nov. 26.

Celebrini isn’t taking advantage of younger players ... the 18-year-old currently is the NHL's youngest player.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick isn’t bullying smaller players. At 6 feet and 190 pounds, he’s built solidly but isn’t huge by NHL standards.

The November Rookie of the Month isn’t just feeding off fourth-liners; the Sharks have not shied away from putting him against the NHL's best players.

Celebrini cited a puck battle against his idol Sidney Crosby as his favorite moment from the Sharks' Nov. 16 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Celebrini (71) beats idol Crosby (87) to puck pic.twitter.com/EvAuX8KLo6 — San Jose Hockey Now GIFs (@sjhockeynowGIFS) December 1, 2024

Notice as Celebrini (71) locks sticks with Crosby (87), and then the rookie's right skate beats the 2005 No. 1 overall pick to the puck.

“Of course I remember that,” Celebrini laughed, scarcely believing it himself. “That was super cool for me. I was just playing at the moment, but then I realized who I got the puck from, and I was shocked.”

It's moments like this, we are reminded that Celebrini is just a kid.

Not related, but Celebrini was sure to add respectfully regarding Crosby: “He was snapping them back on me on the faceoff dot, so I think we're even.”

Crosby won a staggering 21-of-36 faceoffs in that game, while Celebrini took 5-of-12.

But besides his superstar skill, Crosby is renowned for being tough to take off the puck. Winning a puck battle against the Penguins superstar is no small feat.

The same goes for 6-foot-3 Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild.

“So tough to get off the puck,” Sharks color commentator Drew Remenda said about Foligno on Nov. 7. “He protects it so well.”

Seconds later, Celebrini, with an assist from Mikael Granlund (64), takes the puck from Foligno (17).

Traveling Minnesota Wild media in the SAP Center pressbox were impressed that Celebrini stood toe-to-toe with the massive Foligno.

One league source credited Celebrini’s strength and low center of gravity for his puck battle prowess.

“Quick stick,” ex-AHL head coach Jack Han added.

Han talked about Celebrini’s immediate stardom at length on the latest PDOCast.

Han also added that there’s some noise in Celebrini’s gaudy puck battle numbers.

“He spends a fair bit of time in the defensive zone," Han said. "DZ battles are easier to win, the base rate is closer to 60-65 percent [wins]. 5-on-3 advantage in the corner or down low.”

Granlund helping out Celebrini is an example of that.

Regardless, Celebrini’s strength, low center of gravity and quick stick already are leading directly to offense.

Elite NHL two-way forward Macklin Celebrini strips the puck from Tanev leading to Jake Walman’s game-tying goal.🚨#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/sqvggL1VBT — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) November 29, 2024

Celebrini separated veteran Seattle Kraken grinder Brandon Tanev (13) from the puck one-on-one, and Jake Walman (96) cleaned up in the Sharks' 8-5 win on Friday night.

It's scary to think, but Celebrini only will get stronger, faster, and smarter.

Where might he not get better?

“He’s the most competitive person I've ever met,” the league source said of Celebrini.

Celebrini wasn’t giving away any of his secrets, but that’s the foundation of what makes him or will make him, the best of the best.

“Am I surprised? I don't know, like, I didn't even know that [stat], but it's part of my game,” Celebrini said about winning puck battles in the world's best league. “It's all just compete. I'd rather have the puck than chase the puck around.”

“You can tell just by his motor and his competitiveness," Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That doesn’t surprise me that he’s top in the league in that category. You don’t need the statistics to tell you that. You just watch the eye test.”

Off Puck Play: Maybe most impressive, how good he is without the puck this early. Anticipates well, heavy and always battling to get pucks back.



Stat: Per-Game, 1st among forwards in puck battle wins, 20th in loose puck recoveries, 26th in blocked passes. pic.twitter.com/f6cEnsimn7 — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 19, 2024

