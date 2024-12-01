Sharks rookie Celebrini named NHL Rookie of the Month

Macklin Celebrini has been honored as NHL Rookie of the Month for his amazing performance in November.

The Sharks center was on a tear the entire month, scoring seven goals along with five assists for a whopping 12 points, leading all rookies in the league. Through 15 total games this season, Celebrini is among the best rookies in points per game (1st; 0.93), game-winning goals (t‑1st; 3), goals (2nd; 8), points (3rd; 14), shots on goal (3rd; 47).

Macklin Celebrini of the @SanJoseSharks named NHL ‘Rookie of the Month’ for November. https://t.co/v6w1csbBAB pic.twitter.com/4YN0LdQW5B — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini has lived up to the hype so far this season, revitalizing a downtrodden San Jose franchise. While the team still is near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the 18-year-old’s incredible skill already has elevated his teammates to a new level.

Celebrini is the first Sharks player to receive Rookie of the Month honors since center Tomáš Hertl in October 2013.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

11/20: What's going right with Sharks' rebuild? Biggest concern?