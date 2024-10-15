Celebrini won't travel for Sharks' game vs. Stars after injury

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks' Friday night matchup with the Winnipeg Jets is the earliest that No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini can return after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a lower body injury.

San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky did not rule out that return date for Celebrini.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’m not going to rule anything out,” Warsofsky said after Sharks practice Monday. “It’s a week-to-week thing, and he’s working extremely hard to get back.”

As always, take that for what you will.

Warsofsky did say Celebrini will not travel with the team to Dallas, where the Sharks will face the Stars on Tuesday night.

So Celebrini, if he does play, will have to travel on his own to meet the team either in Chicago or Winnipeg, the last two games of the Sharks’ three-game road trip.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast