Sharks put Celebrini on IR with lower body injury before game vs. Ducks

The Sharks placed rookie center Macklin Celebrini on injured reserve Saturday because of a lower body injury, just two days after the 18-year-old phenom made his NHL debut and incredibly racked up one goal and one assist.

The move means Celebrini won't play against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at SAP Center, and he'll be forced to miss at least seven days from the last game he played.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick shined in his first NHL regular-season game Thursday night, scoring two points in the first period of the Sharks' 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Celebrini's first career NHL goal came on an amazing backhanded shot that ricocheted off Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel's right skate and past goalie Joel Hoffer.

Celebrini later added an assist on veteran winger Tyler Toffoli's first-period goal that gave San Jose a 2-1 lead.

While Celebrini didn't appear hobbled Thursday, something clearly happened that led to his absence from Friday's team skate.

“Lower body,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Celebrini's injury. "He’s being evaluated right now."

San Jose will be tested early in Celebrini's tenure, having to rely on other players to step up.

