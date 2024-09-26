Protecting Celebrini remains top priority for Sharks veterans

Givani Smith knows his role.
No questions asked, after the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Kaeden Korczak hit 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini hard during the Sharks’ preseason-opening 4-2 loss Sunday at SAP Center, Smith immediately sought retribution for his teammate.
Two things:— Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 23, 2024
1. Celebrini welcome to the NHL
2. Good stuff from Kostin coming right over and throwing a hit back #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/NFsULKA4Gd
Givanni Smith gets 4 minutes for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct. #sjsharks down 1-0 to #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hV0qauLzFS— TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) September 23, 2024
“He’s not even 19 yet and the guy comes across the ice to hit him. It’s going to happen all year with him, he’s gonna be a target,” Smith said. “If we let them know off the bat, we’re not joking around, the San Jose Sharks, it will go a long way.”
That attitude could also help Smith go a long way with the Sharks this year.