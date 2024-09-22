Celebrini set to make Sharks and SAP Center debut in preseason opener

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s just preseason, but San Jose's exhibition opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night still will be Macklin Celebrini’s Sharks debut.

It also will be his first game at SAP Center. When Celebrini played with the Jr. Sharks in 2019-20, he never caught a game there.

So it’s still a special affair. Celebrini reported that his dad, Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine and performance with the Golden State Warriors, will be in attendance.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick will center Tyler Toffoli and Klim Kostin, his line through the first three days of camp.

Celebrini joked, of his growing chemistry with veteran sniper Toffoli, “I don’t know if we’re the Sedin brothers yet, but hopefully we can get there.”

Celebrini also was featured on the top power-play unit at morning skate with William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli and Luca Cagnoni.

