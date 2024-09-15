How diehard Sharks fans scored elusive Rookie Faceoff tickets

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LOS ANGELES — Watching Macklin Celebrini’s debut game in a Sharks uniform live on Friday was not an easy ticket.

Regardless, about a dozen Sharks fans finessed their way into Toyota Sports Performance Center for Rookie Faceoff, keen on witnessing franchise history.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft didn’t disappoint, scoring a goal and dominating on both ends of the ice, leading the Sharks to a 3-2 victory over Utah Hockey Club.

Hopefully for the Sharks, it’s the first of many wins for a franchise that has missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for five years and counting.

Just as impressive as Celebrini’s performance were some of the stories of how diehard Sharks fans infiltrated the building.

So what was so hard about getting a prospects tournament ticket?

For starters, Toyota Sports Performance Center, the Los Angeles Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo, is just a two-ice sheet building and isn’t suited for larger crowds, perhaps about 500 at most at a rink. In comparison, Sharks Ice has six sheets, highlighted by Tech CU Arena, the home of the San Jose Barracuda, with a capacity of 4,200.

On top of that, Rookie Faceoff, first and foremost, is an opportunity for the seven participating clubs, the Kings, Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche, to evaluate their prospects in a competitive setting. Also, it’s a chance for the rest of the league to get an up-close look at these prospects. So priority for already-limited seating goes to the 32 NHL teams, and their front office personnel and scouts.

Players’ families also are prioritized. For example, I met Quentin Musty and Braden Hache’s parents on Friday. Rick Celebrini, Macklin’s father and Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance, also was in the stands for Friday’s game.

That left, according to the Kings, just 200 all-tournament tickets for the fans. They weren’t cheap or easy to acquire either. The $200 passes were offered first to Kings and Ontario Reign season ticket holders, then Jr. Kings families.

So, how did Sharks fans break into these not-so-friendly confines?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with five of them, who also shared their excitement for brighter days ahead for the down-and-now-not-out franchise.

Phil Stahl of nearby Marina Del Rey, a Sharks fan since the franchise’s inception in 1991, walked up to the door without a ticket, hoping to catch just Friday’s monumental game. However, much to his chagrin, there were no individual game tickets distributed for the events. He says a pass-holding fan “took pity on an old guy with a [walking] stick” and hooked him up with history.

Kevin Rector of San Ramon, a Sharks fan since 1991, wasn’t going to come down for the Rookie Faceoff because of the expense and distance. But his daughter Danielle, as a birthday present, took advantage of perhaps a system error to buy a pass.

“There was a page describing the event and a link. Funny enough, when I called to change the will-call pickup name, they were a little confused and asked where I found the link. When I went back to the website, it was gone. So I guess I accidentally gamed the system?” she said.

Dan Koga, a Sharks fan since 1991, drove from San Jose to Los Angeles for Rookie Faceoff. In the end, he also might have taken advantage of a similar system error.

“I saw a Reddit article that said you had to be a Kings season ticket holder, and again, I almost gave up, until I stumbled on a link to purchase tickets,” he said. “I was literally losing hope that it would be open to the general public.”

Eric Fanali of San Jose, a Sharks fan since 1991, got in through a Sharks player. So he’s here to support his friend, and also be a part of Sharks history.

A Reign spokesperson noted that the Sharks, by far, had the most pass requests for family.

Derek Bahn of Orange County, a Sharks fan since 1994, got in through a friend who’s a Kings season ticket holder.

All five are united by an excitement that they haven’t felt as Sharks fans in ages.

“I know there are fans out there that have canceled their season tickets,” Koga said.

Once a guaranteed sellout, SAP Center had just 77.8 percent attendance for Sharks home games during the 2023-24 NHL season, by far the lowest in the league.

But the fans at Rookie Faceoff are the diehards, the lifeblood of the franchise.

“I've always told myself that it's these tough times that will make the good times feel even better,” Bahn said. “I take pride in not giving up on my team and being proud of the team no matter what.”

With Celebrini, Will Smith and the other top prospects that Sharks general manager Mike Grier has accumulated, it truly feels like a new day for the franchise.

“Last season was especially tough, but I think a big part of being a true fan is keeping that hope and optimism that brighter days are coming,” Koga said.

So Celebrini and Smith’s first game action in Sharks uniform wasn’t just any exhibition for these fans.

“I'm here because of how important and significant this moment is for the Sharks franchise,” Bahn said. “This is obviously a huge turning point for the franchise.”

“I really wanted to see Celebrini, Smith and several other of the young kids at their first event,” Stahl said.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water ... it is?

“Fans, get your tickets now,” Kevin Rector urged. “If you don’t come out and support this club, you’re missing something very special.”

