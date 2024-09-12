Smith adds 10 pounds of muscle ahead of NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Will Smith’s focus has been clear this summer.

Since development camp, the Sharks’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has talked a lot about getting stronger in preparation for his NHL debut.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Also there to help the teenager get ready for the best league in the world?

Smith will be living with San Jose legend Patrick Marleau this year. Fellow top prospect Macklin Celebrini will bunk with Joe Thornton this season.

Smith spoke about his physical gains, being teammates with Johnny Gaudreau and what living with Marleau will be like.

Will Smith, on getting stronger:

Once I got back [from World Championships], it was eat as much as you can and get to the gym. I probably put on about 10 pounds. [I’m] 185.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast