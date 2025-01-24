Sharks show ‘fight' as comeback falls short in loss to Predators

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Both things can be true.

Luke Kunin, Barclay Goodrow and Ty Dellandrea’s back-to-back-to-back fights, the San Jose Sharks down 3-0 just 6:53 into the game, did spark the team’s spirited comeback.

The Sharks would lose 6-5 to the Nashville Predators, despite goals from Walker Duehr, Mario Ferraro, Henry Thrun, Fabian Zetterlund, and Macklin Celebrini.

That’s one of many things that Kunin, Goodrow, and Dellandrea bring to the roster.

“They have fight. They’re competitors. They’re gonna do whatever it takes to help the hockey team,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Goody’s done that his whole career. You have seen that before when he was here. Delly’s done that his whole career. As has Kunny.”

This was missing, in large part, from the San Jose roster last year, and it’s a big reason why the Sharks are far more competitive this season.

How much pushback was last year’s squad going to offer being down 3-0 in six minutes?

