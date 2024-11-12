Roenick emotionally reveals ex-Sharks GM Wilson ‘truly saved my life'

Jeremy Roenick thanked former Sharks general manager Doug Wilson during an emotional speech at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The former NHL center explained how Wilson gave him a career lifeline.

“In the summer of 2007, my career came to a standstill,” Roenick said. “Four goals shy of 500. And no calls came on January 1. No calls came on August 1. Depression and heavy drinking had set in. I was in Idaho with my family and my angel called. Doug Wilson, my first NHL teammate and the GM of the San Jose Sharks. He asked me to come see him in San Jose and I flew out the next day.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The best American player of his generation, Roenick courted controversy during his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers due to his outspoken nature. That, coupled with drinking issues, left Roenick in a perilous spot towards the end of his career. Wilson, his former teammate in Chicago, was willing to help his old friend out.

“He could see the desperation on my face while on the golf course,” Roenick explained. “And he asked me if I wanted to come play for the Sharks. I said, ‘hell yes.’ ‘Okay,’ he said but I have three rules. One you have to play for the league minimum. Two, no media unless we ask you to, which is very hard. And number three, no alcohol. I dumped the beer I had in my hand out and immediately shook his hand.

“And I scored my 500th goal three months later. Thank you, Doug Wilson, for being a great friend, but more importantly for being a friend when I needed it the most. I would not be up here, and I don’t mean up here [on stage], if it wasn’t for you. You truly saved my life.”

Roenick is the third American-born player in NHL history to score over 500 goals and record 700 assists, reaching both milestones with the Sharks during his two seasons with the team.

Wilson was at the helm of San Jose’s front office from 2003-2022 and molded the franchise into perennial playoff contenders, including a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2016.

For Roenick, Wilson’s lifeline helped him finish out his professional hockey career on his terms, which now include a permanent spot in the hall of fame.