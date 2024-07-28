Trending
Henry Thrun

Thrun eyes increased Sharks role for 2024-25 NHL season

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Henry Thrun wants more “man strength”.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who just signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks ($1 million AAV), hopes to show that off during his new deal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He also hopes to establish himself as a solid top-four blueliner.

Thrun was second among San Jose Sharks defenders at 20:00 per night, after Mario Ferraro.

But the big question for Thrun? Can he play heavy minutes like that for a playoff-caliber squad?

That’s where the Sharks are hoping to get to, sooner than later.

San Jose Sharks

Henry Thrun Jul 24

Sharks re-sign defenseman Thrun to two-year, $2M contract

Joe Pavelski Jul 22

Pavelski recalls Sharks, NHL memories in emotional retirement letter

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Henry Thrun
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us