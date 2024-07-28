Thrun eyes increased Sharks role for 2024-25 NHL season

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Henry Thrun wants more “man strength”.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who just signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks ($1 million AAV), hopes to show that off during his new deal.

He also hopes to establish himself as a solid top-four blueliner.

Thrun was second among San Jose Sharks defenders at 20:00 per night, after Mario Ferraro.

But the big question for Thrun? Can he play heavy minutes like that for a playoff-caliber squad?

That’s where the Sharks are hoping to get to, sooner than later.

