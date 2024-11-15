Sharks play immature game in ‘disappointing' loss to Rangers

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NEW YORK — The San Jose Sharks lost by a football score to the New York Rangers.

I’m not talking about the 3-2 defeat, which is a football score, but an unusual one. Timothy Liljegren and Fabian Zetterlund scored.

Instead, I’m talking about the Sharks’ 21 giveaways, compared to the Rangers’ seven.

San Jose, frankly, played an immature game, veterans and youngsters alike.

“There’s examples that we show where there’s times to make plays with time and space, where you can let your skill come out and make plays and do your thing at the blueline. But there’s also times where there’s a d-man and K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox are right in your pocket, and there’s no play to be made,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We have to start realizing that really quickly, when there’s time to make plays, and when there’s times not, and when it’s time to fight another day.”

