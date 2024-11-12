Sharks' Smith embracing new opportunity after first start at wing

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks have opened the door to Will Smith playing wing in the NHL.

Smith had played exclusively at center throughout his rookie campaign, going pointless in his first eight games, but coming on recently with two goals and one assist in his last four.

But on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, Smith made his NHL debut at wing, flanking Alex Wennberg with Barclay Goodrow.

“We’ve liked our three centers there with Macklin, Granny, and Wenny there. And Sturm,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Macklin Celebrini, Mikael Granlund, Alex Wennberg, and Nico Sturm. “So try to give Will a different look on the wing.”

This was a different tune than the San Jose Sharks were singing a month ago.

