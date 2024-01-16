Sharks on pace to become worst team of cap era as struggles continue

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks didn’t want to talk about losing streaks, which is understandable.

Just 44 games into the season, they’ve had two double-digit losing streaks, 0-10-1 to start the season and a 12-game skid that they just snapped last Thursday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So they were in no mood to talk about the steps that they had to take to avoid another protracted losing streak after a 3-0 shutout against the Buffalo Sabres, their second-straight loss after Thursday’s victory.

“Score more goals than the other team and win hockey games” was all Luke Kunin offered when asked what the San Jose Sharks needed to do to avoid another long losing streak.

He’s not wrong, of course.

But like it or not, that’s going to be a story for the rest of the season, whether the Sharks can avoid history of the worst kind.

They’re already on pace to be the worst team, points percentage, of the cap era (i.e. no more ties). San Jose’s .261 is currently behind the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast