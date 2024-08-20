Ceci recalls shock-turned-excitement at news of Sharks trade

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Cody Ceci is the only NHL player who has shared the ice with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews.

That valuable experience with arguably the league's three best skaters is part of what Ceci offers on and off the ice to the Sharks.

On the ice, Ceci was the fourth-most used defenseman on the Stanley Cup-finalist Edmonton Oilers and their go-to penalty killer.

Off the ice, the veteran blueliner has earned a reputation for being a fantastic locker room presence.

The 30-year-old spoke to local media Monday, a day after San Jose acquired him in a trade from Edmonton, along with a 2025 third-round draft pick, for young defender Ty Emberson. It was a salary dump from the cap-strapped Oilers to shed Ceci’s one-year, $3.25 million contract, putting them in a better position to match recent offer sheets to RFAs Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

