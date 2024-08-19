Sharks acquire veteran defenseman, 2025 third-round pick from Oilers

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It looks like the San Jose Sharks have helped the Edmonton Oilers navigate their offer sheet drama.

The Sharks have acquired veteran defenseman Cody Ceci and the Oilers’ 2025 third-round pick in exchange for second-year defenseman Ty Emberson.

Ceci was fourth among Edmonton blueliners last year in ATOI, playing 20:01 a night. The 30-year-old right-hander has one year left on his contract at $3.25 million AAV.

The 6-foot-3 defender was also a big part of the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, appearing in 24 playoff games.

“Cody is a solid, competitive veteran defenseman who brings a well-rounded skill set to our group,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He’s a strong penalty killer who can also contribute offensively and he brings extensive playoff experience.”