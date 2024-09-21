Goodrow keeps mum on Rangers exit, excited for Sharks return

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Barclay Goodrow doesn’t want to talk about it.

When the Sharks claimed Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers in June, circumventing his 15-team no-trade list, there were reports that the player was “not happy about how this went down."

In his first media availability since the move to San Jose, Goodrow chose not to elaborate on his feelings about the Rangers.

“Whatever happened in the summer will kind of stay in the summer,” Goodrow said Thursday on Day 1 of Sharks training camp.

He did express his excitement with joining the up-and-coming Sharks.

“I haven’t had any issues with him, or any doubt that he’s not all in here and not excited to be here,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “He’s a good pro, and I think he’s got lots of great memories here. When you’re an athlete, sometimes, I think, there’s always shock when you have to move your family or move situations. I think there was a little bit of that for him, but ever since I’ve spoken to him, I’ve had nothing but the feeling that he’s excited to be here.”

