Warsofsky believes Goodrow is ‘excited' to play for Sharks

It sounds like Barclay Goodrow is ready for the challenge of playing for the San Jose Sharks.

That’s what new Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told Tom Giulutti of NHL.com on Saturday at the South Carolina Stingrays Fan Fest at North Charleston Coliseum.

Warsofsky started his pro coaching career in South Carolina, helming the Stingrays from 2016 to 2018.

“We talked for a while and he’s in a good place and he’s excited,” Warsofsky, who visited Goodrow in his hometown Toronto, said. “He’s obviously been in San Jose before, and he knows some of the guys. He and [captain Logan Couture] are really close, so that helps. I think he’s kind of turned the page on New York now. This is a business and that’s part of life… And he’s responded great. He’s all bought in and I’m excited because he’s a big piece of our team and I think he’s excited, too.”

