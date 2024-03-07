Sharks scratch Duclair, Barabanov vs. Islanders before trade deadline

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng
Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches from the Sharks' lineup tonight for trade-related reasons.
“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.
As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both Sharks wingers.
The NHL trade deadline is March 8 at 12 PM PT.
San Jose Sharks
Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the Sharks.