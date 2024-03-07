Trending
Sharks scratch Duclair, Barabanov vs. Islanders before trade deadline

By Sheng Peng

Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches from the Sharks' lineup tonight for trade-related reasons.

“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.

As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both Sharks wingers.

The NHL trade deadline is March 8 at 12 PM PT.

Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the Sharks.

