Sharks scratch Duclair, Barabanov vs. Islanders before trade deadline

Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches from the Sharks' lineup tonight for trade-related reasons.

Can confirm Barabanov is being scratched tonight for trade-related reasons. Not sure on Duclair yet.



But told there is “significant interest” in both heading into tomorrow — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 7, 2024

“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.

I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight. Doesn't sound like anything is imminent at this hour on either him or Barabanov, more likely to be moved tomorrow but the day is young. Both are expecting to be dealt. https://t.co/aR3utrPcK9 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both Sharks wingers.

The NHL trade deadline is March 8 at 12 PM PT.

Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the Sharks.

