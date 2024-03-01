Sharks' Duclair hitting stride right before trade deadline

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

This is the Anthony Duclair that the San Jose Sharks traded for this past summer.

Unfortunately, they might not see this version of Duclair for long.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Since the All-Star break, Duclair leads the Sharks with four goals in seven games. Per Natural Stat Trick, the winger, and his speed, in particular, has helped pace the team with 16 High-Danger Chances, which more than doubles his pre-break rate.

Speaking of that speed, Duclair is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL, a 95th percentile skater at his top speed of 23.32 MPH.

That speed was on full display in the Sharks’ 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at SAP Center. Duclair tallied a pair of goals, while Mike Hoffman and William Eklund also scored.

“His speed has always been evident, but it’s been more so here over the last few weeks,” head coach David Quinn said. “His puck play has been good. I just think he’s playing a much more complete game.”

But looming over the pending UFA is the NHL's Mar. 8 trade deadline. The Sharks have shown no indication yet that they plan on keeping the veteran winger. Of course, he’s 28, and the team is rebuilding, so he doesn’t quite fit the likely timeline for the next playoff-worthy Sharks squad. Concurrently, he’s in demand league-wide.

So enjoy the charismatic Duke while he’s still around, Sharks fans?

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast