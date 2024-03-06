Duclair believes Sharks ‘obviously' will trade him, hires new agent

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Anthony Duclair doesn’t think that he’s long for the Sharks.

On Wednesday, David Pagnotta reported that Duclair, who has represented himself as his own agent in recent years, had hired Paul Theofanous to take over that role.

I'm told Anthony Duclair has hired Paul Theofanous as his new agent. There have been some contract talks with #SJSharks lately, but San Jose continues to navigate the trade waters. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024

The Sharks' pending UFA explained today: “The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving, so I needed somebody to represent me and make those calls on my behalf. Obviously, can’t be making [those calls] in the middle of the season, so I decided to go that route.”

So in terms of having outside representation, what’s different about this season as opposed to other seasons?

“This was the first situation where it obviously was going to happen,” Duclair said, referring to getting traded while representing himself. “The other times, I either had an agent or I was really confident that I was gonna stay.”

