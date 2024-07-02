Veteran center Wennberg agrees to two-year deal with Sharks

General manager Mike Grier and the Sharks continue to make key offseason moves.

On Monday, San Jose signed free-agent center Alexander Wennberg to a two-year, $10 million contract, via San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

BREAKING: Sharks Sign Wennberg https://t.co/abgTS6Oauj — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

The contract also comes with protections.

Grier says Wennberg has a complete No-Trade Clause in Year 1, the protection isn't as complete in Year 2 (but he wasn't sure of the number of teams off top of his head) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

Wenneberg, 29, is a 10-year veteran from Sweden.

During the 2023-24 NHL season, he spent 60 games with the Seattle Kraken before being traded to the New York Rangers in March. Wenneberg totaled 10 assists, 20 goals and even scored in an overtime thriller against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Wenneberg is known for his playmaking and two-way abilities.

He should provide support behind 35-year-old Sharks captain Logan Couture, who is recovering from a groin injury, as well as Mikael Granlund. If Macklin Celebrini, San Jose’s first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, plays in the upcoming season, Wennenberg could be a solid bench piece behind him, too.

After totaling an NHL-worst 47 points last season, the Sharks seem to be improving by the day. Grier truly has been working the phones like no other.

Earlier Monday, San Jose also signed storied veteran wing Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $24 million contract. The 32-year-old won the 2014 Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings, and he has surpassed 20 goals in eight different seasons.

Peng added that Grier and the Sharks would like to add a No. 3 goalie, but fans should expect the big-time off-season moves to dwindle.

Grier says #SJSharks probably done with significant signings during free agency — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

Grier says #SJSharks will probably add a No. 3 goalie (someone NHL-capable but can play a lot in AHL) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

The 6-foot-2 Wenneberg should fit in nicely with a San Jose team that values depth and minute-eating players.

Admirably, the Sharks’ newest acquisition has missed just five games over the last four seasons.

