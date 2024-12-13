Georgiev ‘excited' for Sharks opportunity after surprise trade

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ST. LOUIS — Alexandar Georgiev was surprised to get traded.

On Monday, the Sharks acquired the 28-year-old goalie, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for netminder Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith, and a pick.

Georgiev, signed by the Avalanche in the summer of 2022 to be the backbone of a Stanley Cup contender, had struggled to start this season, but thought his game was turning around.

Since Nov. 7, Georgiev was 7-3-0 with an .897 save percentage, enjoying a six-game winning streak at one point.

e was getting better, but that wasn’t good enough for Colorado, and the 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent will get a chance to rebuild his reputation with San Jose.

There’s a decent chance that he will. From 2022 to 2024, Georgiev was the winningest goalie in the NHL, and per Evolving Hockey, his 19.1 Goals Saved Expected in that time was 16th in the league (of 35 qualified goalies, 4000-plus minutes).