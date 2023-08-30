There isn’t too much to differentiate fields across the NFL. Aside from endzone paint, midfield logos and stadium designs, the look of NFL playing surfaces hardly differs across the league since every field is 120 yards in length and 53.3 yards in width.

The one key element that can change from stadium to stadium is the playing surface. There is no set rule for real grass versus turf, so it is up to each stadium to decide. While no NFL team has ventured into the territory of Boise State, Eastern Washington or SUNY Morrisville with colorful turf, there are still key distinctions between playing surfaces across the league, including the actual type of grass and different turf providers.

While players often prefer playing on real grass, teams have made switches from grass to turf, and vice-versa, in recent years. So which one is used more in the NFL?

Here is a breakdown of the playing surface that each NFL team has at their home venue:

How many NFL stadiums have real grass?

Fifteen NFL stadiums have real grass. A majority of them have Bermuda grass, while others have Kentucky bluegrass or a combination of grasses.

How many NFL stadiums have artificial turf?

Seventeen NFL teams play home games on artificial turf across 15 stadiums. The Giants and Jets share a turf field in MetLife Stadium, while the Rams and Chargers share one in SoFi Stadium.

FieldTurf is the most popular turf distributor across the NFL.

Which NFL stadiums have turf and which ones have real grass?

Here is a full breakdown of the playing surface for each NFL stadium: