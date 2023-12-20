Trending
Watch Chargers' hilarious Pro Bowl campaign video for kicker Cameron Dicker

The Chargers' video drew rave reviews from NFL fans, with Dicker being compared to Saul Goodman from the "Breaking Bad" universe

By Eric Mullin

It's been a rough go for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the year due to injury, head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were both fired midseason and the team is set to miss the playoffs for a fourth time in five years.

But there have been some bright spots, including second-year kicker Cameron Dicker.

Dicker has made 19 of his 20 field goal attempts, including eight of nine tries from 40-plus yards. He's also been perfect on extra points.

So in an effort to help "Dicker the Kicker" earn his first Pro Bowl nod, the Chargers put together an absolutely hilarious campaign video.

That's the kind of promo that Saul Goodman from the "Breaking Bad" universe would be proud of.

The video drew rave reviews on social media from NFL fans.

Fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is currently open and concludes on Monday, Dec. 25. The second ever Pro Bowl Games are set for Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

