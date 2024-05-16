NFL Week 1 odds 2024: Spread, moneyline, total for every game

With the NFL schedule release finally live, all eyes are set for Week 1 of the regular season.

It kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday before the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Brazil.

The week ends with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in San Francisco to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

So, which teams are favored to win or lose their Week 1 matchups and by how much? Let's look at the early odds:

NFL Week 1 2024 spread, moneyline, totals

These are the odds for each Week 1 game via NBC's betting partner, Fanatics:

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Ravens +125, Chiefs -150

Total: 46.5

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Packers +115, Eagles -140

Total: 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Falcons -3

Moneyline: Steelers +125, Falcons -150

Total: 43

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills:

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Cardinals +250, Bills -325

Total: 48

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -4.5

Moneyline: Titans +185, Bears -225

Total: 43.5

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -8.5

Moneyline: Patriots +310, Bengals -400

Total: 42.5

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -125, Colts +105

Total: 48

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +140, Dolphins -170

Total: 49.5

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -5

Moneyline: Panthers +185, Saints -225

Total: 40.5

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Spread: Giants -0.5

Moneyline: Vikings -105, Giants -115

Total: 41.5

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Raiders +160, Chargers -190

Total: 43.5

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -5.5

Moneyline: Broncos +200, Seahawks -250

Total: 42

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Spread: Cowboys -1

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Browns +105

Total: 44

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -4

Moneyline: Commanders +165, Buccaneers -200

Total: 41.5

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Rams +150, Lions -180

Total: 51

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers