How 49ers can clinch a playoff berth as soon as Sunday

It's just Week 14, but the 49ers' second-half surge out of their bye week has put them in a position to clinch an NFL playoff berth as soon as this Sunday.

The league on Tuesday announced playoff scenarios, which reveal the 49ers can clinch a spot Sunday with:

SF win + GB loss OR SF win + MIN loss OR SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

First and foremost, any scenario that would seal a 49ers playoff appearance begins with San Francisco (9-3) beating the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers have won four consecutive games against the Seahawks, and a win over the NFC West rivals would mark San Francisco's longest win streak against Seattle in franchise history.

If the 49ers can beat the Seahawks for the second time in three weeks, their focus would shift to the results from two games featuring NFC North teams.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium, with their 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff mirroring the 49ers' clash with the Seahawks in Santa Clara. Should Minnesota lose that game, San Francisco would secure its place in the NFC playoffs with a win at home over Seattle. But if Las Vegas loses to Minnesota, it would be up to the New York Giants (4-8) to beat the Green Bay Packers (6-6) on "Monday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium to help the 49ers clinch.

The only other scenario that would earn San Francisco a playoff berth in Week 14 would be a 49ers win at home against the Seahawks and ties by both the Packers and Vikings in their respective games.



