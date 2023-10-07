Cowboys projected to have sizable fan presence vs. 49ers at Levi's Stadium

There is no doubt the 49ers Faithful travel well, but Dallas Cowboys fans have been known follow their team on road trips as well.

It is doubtful that any fan base could stage a take over as proficiently as the Faithful do when San Francisco travels to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. There will be a notable amount of blue and silver at Levi’s Stadium, however, for the 49ers-Cowboys clash on “Sunday Night Football.”

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, 64 percent of the crowd Sunday night will be supporting the Red and Gold. That means Dallas fans will represent 36 percent of the fans in attendance for the Week 5 matchup, after pass rusher Micah Parsons pleaded with Cowboys fans to make their presence felt at Levi's Stadium.

This won’t come without a price, as the 49ers-Cowboys game marks the second-highest ticket price of the week.

Here are the top five hottest game tickets for Week 5:

1. Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) - $515

2. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) - $487

3. NFL International Series (Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) - $391

4. Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings - $331

5. Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - $329

For reference, Vivid Seats predicted the amount of 49ers fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium for their Week 3 clash with the Rams to 64 percent, making it feel like a home game away from home.

Still, with a sizable amount of Cowboys fans in attendance, the Faithful will need to be loud to keep the visiting crowd from making an impact. The all-time series now is tied at 19-19-1, with Dallas’ last win coming during the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Cowboys have not beaten the 49ers in a playoff game since 1994, but they do have the all-time advantage in the postseason, having won five of their nine contests facing the 49ers in the playoffs.

