Parsons calls on Cowboys fans to make clash vs. 49ers a ‘home game'

The Bay Area will be at the center of the NFL universe this week, with the 49ers set to square off against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on "Sunday Night Football."

On a recent episode of "The Edge with Micah Parsons," the star pass rusher pleaded with Cowboys fans to make their presence felt at Levi's Stadium this weekend.

"Cowboys nation, I need y'all to pull up to the Bay," Parsons said. "Make this a home game. I'm calling Cowboys Nation out to step up and be with us in the Bay. We need every single one of y'all. We need to go up another notch, we need to be the best baby. We need Cowboys Nation there. I need all of y'all there, we're going to need all hands aboard to knock this team out, and that's just what it's going to take."

Parsons then shared his thoughts about the Cowboys being 3.5-point underdogs, complimenting the 49ers for their strong start and dominating win over a common opponent.

"That's just what it is, they're an undefeated team, it just is what it is," Parsons said. "They deserve it, we lost to the Cardinals, they beat the Cardinals. It just is what it is. We gotta come out and show that we're the best."

Parsons also shed some light on the status of his ankle, which he appeared to injure in the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the New England Patriots.

"My ankle is very well," Parsons said. "I gotta get treatment. I got to keep it going, I got to get my rehab, I got to get ready because I got to go against the best tackle in football, and that's Trent Williams. And it's always going to be a fun match."

He continued his praise of Williams, mentioning that he planned to add the 49ers' left tackle's jersey to display on his wall behind him when he streams his show, a sign of respect for the future Hall of Famer.

Cowboys fans always travel well, but it will be an uphill battle for them to snatch home-field advantage away from a raucous fanbase that has helped the 49ers win their last 10 home games at Levi's Stadium.

