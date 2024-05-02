Why Lynch wants to know Shanahan's scripted plays to begin game

John Lynch carved out a Hall of Fame career as an NFL safety, and he continues to bring that player’s mentality to the 49ers' front office.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, San Francisco's general manager explained how he sits in on the coaches' meetings before 49ers games to get a sense of Kyle Shanahan’s initial script of offensive plays.

“I go to every meeting the night before the game,” Lynch said. “I just like feeling in tune with my team. I like hearing the script, the offensive script. Kyle puts in 24 plays, it gives me a feel for what’s going on in the game.

“I sit in all those meetings, so you feel that connection. That connection with what the players are going through helps you make the necessary moves to help complement what we need at any given time.”

Modern NFL play-callers will script the first few series of the game before making situational-based play calls. Shanahan is known far and wide in league circles for his attention to detail and innovative play designs, so it’s no surprise that he scripts games in such a detailed way.

The Lynch-Shanahan pairing has worked out extremely well for San Francisco, as the duo has revitalized a long-dormant organization. Since joining the 49ers in 2017, Shanahan and Lynch have led the franchise to five NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowl appearances.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs denied the 49ers victories in both of those Super Bowls, San Francisco carries plenty of momentum into the 2024 NFL season.

With Brock Purdy still on his rookie contract, Lynch has been able to build an elite offense around the young quarterback with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

