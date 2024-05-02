Why 49ers top pick Pearsall isn't fan of ‘YAC Harlow' nickname

Ricky Pearsall has grown up with the "Slick Rick" nickname, and it's such a part of the 49ers' 2024 first-round draft pick's identity that he uses it in his social media usernames -- S1ickSzn.

But would the No. 31 overall draft pick be open to a new nickname?

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast," host Joe Shasky mentioned that he has heard some 49ers fans referring to Pearsall as "YAC Harlow," a play off musician Jack Harlow's name.

The 23-year-old Pearsall doesn't seem to be a fan.

"I've never heard YAC Harlow," Pearsall told Shasky and Bonta Hill. "That is different. I don't know if I can be YAC Harlow. I've got to have my own, I can't be named after another person."

During a recent interview with 49ers team reporter Lindsay Pallares, Pearsall detailed how the "Slick Rick" nickname was bestowed upon him.

“It started in high school, for sure,” Pearsall told Pallares. “My friends call me Slick Rick because of the rapper, and then it just stuck with Slick just for short.

“And at that point, it just carried to Florida, and they blew it up and ran with it.”

But Pearsall also told Pallares that he's fine with anything 49ers fans want to call him.

“Whatever they want to, to be honest,” Pearsall said. “[Slick Rick] just kind of stuck. That was something that stuck in Florida, you know.

“All the [recruiters] – shoutout to them – kind of ran with it and made it a universal thing. So, whatever they want to call me …”

If Pearsall proves to be the newest member of the 49ers' "YAC Bros" with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, the Florida product might have no choice but to accept the YAC Harlow moniker.

