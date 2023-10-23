Vikings troll 49ers by copying pregame boombox ritual

The Minnesota Vikings took a leaf from the Cleveland Brown's book by taking a veiled shot at the 49ers' cherished pregame ritual.

Prior to taking the field against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, Minnesota mimicked San Francisco's signature boombox walkout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Cleveland did the same thing last week before sending the 49ers a powerful message with a 19-17 defeat, perhaps motivating Minnesota to attempt something similar ahead of Monday night's primetime clash.

The boombox entrance has been a 49ers fixture for some time, gaining national notoriety after the attention it received during San Francisco's 23-17 Wild Card Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 playoffs.

Typically Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are at the forefront of the 49ers boombox walkout, but with the pair of stars missing Monday night's game, San Francisco was forced to call an audible from their usual routine.

Will the opposing team stealing San Francisco's pregame thunder become a routine, or is it just a momentary fad that will soon be a forgotten memory during a long NFL season?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast