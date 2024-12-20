Williams, Guerendo out for 49ers-Dolphins; Greenlaw questionable

SANTA CLARA — Patrick Taylor Jr., nearing the conclusion of his fourth NFL season, is in line for the rare chance to be the 49ers’ featured back on Sunday.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out running back Isaac Guerendo from playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Guerendo started the past two games after season-ending injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. He did not practice this week due to hamstring and foot injuries.

Left tackle Trent Williams also was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Jaylon Moore will start for the fifth consecutive game in place of Williams.

San Francisco listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable with hip and oblique injuries that kept him out of three consecutive games recently. He returned to action for the 49ers’ Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Guerendo is the 49ers’ second-leading rusher behind Mason. He has 381 yards and four touchdowns rushing and on 73 attempts for a 5.2-yard average.

Taylor has played in 44 games in his NFL career, including his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He has yet to start an NFL game.

Taylor has been used mostly a special-teams player over the first 14 games of the season. He has 50 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries this season.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Israel Abanikanda are the other running backs on the 49ers’ depth chart. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also likely to see action in the 49ers’ offensive backfield.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness) returned to practice on Friday and was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also received clearance to play. He was limited this week due to Achilles and knee issues. Safety Malik Mustapha is also expected back in the lineup after missing one game due to a chest injury.

