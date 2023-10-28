49ers QB Purdy clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy received clearance and no longer is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the 49ers announced on Saturday.

Purdy will start for the 49ers on Sunday, when the teams returns to action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi’s Stadium.

He originally was listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report, which was released on Friday. Now, he has no injury designation.

Purdy was placed into the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the 49ers’ flight back from Minnesota late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

He was placed in the concussion protocol, yet, he took part in a walk-through practice Wednesday.

The following day, he took part in limited practice. And on Friday, he was cleared to return to full practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he allows the league’s protocol to determine the status of players who experience concussion symptoms.

When asked on Friday if he gave any thought to giving Purdy the Bengals game off with the 49ers going into their bye week, Shanahan said, “To me that wasn't a decision because how he's been throughout this week, and now that's why he's going to have a chance.”

If Purdy had not been cleared, the 49ers would have turned to backup quarterback Sam Darnold against the Bengals.

