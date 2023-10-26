49ers injury report: Purdy limited at practice; Deebo, Williams out

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy was back on the practice field, just one day after 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the team’s starting quarterback was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Purdy took part in limited practice on Thursday, the team announced. That development appears to put him on pace to be cleared in time to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Purdy, who first reported concussion symptoms on the team’s flight home from Minnesota, must remain symptom-free in order to receive medical clearance.

“It’s actually real simple for us.” Shanahan told KNBR radio host Tom Tolbert on Thursday afternoon. “I mean, it’s tough in terms that the protocol stretches throughout the whole week, so you never know for sure.

“But there’s all these stages they got to go through. If they pass everything and they have no symptoms, then they usually pass and you’re good to go and there are no issues.”

Purdy’s presence on the practice field suggests he is symptom-free and has reached the fourth of five phases in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

Before a player can return to full practice participation and game activity, he must make it through the fourth requirement, described as “club-based non-contact training drills.” That includes non-contact football activities and, for Purdy, means throwing. He was seen throwing during individual drills at practice.

Shanahan said the decision of Purdy’s availability is out of his hands.

“If things pop up during the week, then they don’t pass and they can’t go and there’s no discussion,” Shanahan said. “You just wait and you see, and you have to have plans for both because you never know how you’re going to end up. But we’ll find out sooner than later.”

If Purdy is not cleared to play, the 49ers will turn to backup quarterback Sam Darnold to make his first start with the team.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. Samuel has already been ruled out due to a hairline fracture.

49ers injury report:

No practice

WR Deebo Samuel (OUT-shoulder)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

QB Brock Purdy (concussion)

Full participation

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

