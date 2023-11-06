Chase Young, Deebo Samuel practice as 49ers prepare to face Jaguars

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Chase Young on Monday made his debut on the 49ers’ practice field, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned from injury.

The 49ers held their first practice after the bye week as they began preparations to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Young, acquired last week in a trade-deadline deal from the Washington Commanders, wore No. 92 as he went through his first workout with his new team.

The 49ers were scheduled for an hour-long practice as they reconvened as the team’s practice facility in Santa Clara.

Samuel sustained a hairline fracture of his left shoulder in the team’s Oct. 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He missed the past two games.

Samuel appeared to be practicing without limitations as he went through individual and group drills.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed the past two games with an ankle sprain, did not practice.

Also, the 49ers opened the practice windows for cornerbacks Samuel Womack (knee) and Darrell Luter (knee), and defensive end Robert Beal.

Womack and Beal currently are on the injured reserve list, while Luter was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to the injury he sustained during the 49ers’ offseason program.

Each player now begins a 21-day practice window. The team is allowed to activate any of those players at any time within the next three weeks. But at the end of 21 days, the team must decide on each of those players whether to keep him on the injury list, activate him or waive him.

