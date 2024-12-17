Why Taylor Swift claims 49ers QB Purdy put her ‘through a lot'

Brock Purdy and Taylor Swift apparently have worked their differences out.

While visiting patients at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Friday, a young fan asked if her song “Paper Rings” was about the 49ers quarterback -- and the singer-songwriter gave an interesting response.

“I don’t mind Brock Purdy,” Swift said. “He put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed, but it all ended up fine.”

Last February in Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy and the 49ers narrowly lost to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls in NFL history.

Thanks to the magical performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs erased a late deficit to tie the game and go to overtime. Then in the extra time, Mahomes broke the hearts of San Francisco fans by leading Kansas City down the field to score the game-winning touchdown.

Swift’s presence at NFL games led to a surge in popularity for the league among her devoted legions of fans known as “Swifties,” who have been tuning in since the megastar began dating Kelce last year.

While the Chiefs have continued their winning ways this season, the 49ers have struggled to maintain the same performance level as last year. While not yet mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention yet, San Francisco appears likely to miss the postseason.

Sadly, that means no Super Bowl rematch, and no chance for Purdy to exact revenge on Kansas City and make good on his previous promise to leave Swift and her fans disappointed.

