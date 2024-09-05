What Young shockingly told Eminem during 49ers' NFC Championship Game

Legendary 49ers quarterback Steve Young had a great time during the 49ers’ dramatic win over the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship Game.

Besides watching San Francisco overcome a 17-point deficit, Young was able to connect with iconic Detroit fan and rapper, Eminem.

Young joined KNBR’s “Tolbert and Copes" on Wednesday, where he discussed his interaction with Eminem when the 49ers trailed in the game and how the conversation went after San Francisco ultimately won at Levi’s Stadium.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I mean, you know how I felt about that game and how painful it was -- for Eminem,” Young said. “I went and saw him at halftime. I introduced myself to him and was like, ‘You taste it, don’t you?’ And he was like, ‘I do taste it. It’s in my mouth.’ I go, ‘Spit it out, bro. Because you got to get to 34 [points].

“And when you get to 34, I’m two doors down, come down and see me -- we’ll celebrate your great victory. And he never got to 34, and Dan Cambell couldn’t kick a field goal. And we all know if he [elected to] kick that field goal and extend that lead, then things would’ve been significantly more difficult. So thanks, Dan, for being Dan.”

The 49ers ultimately defeated the Lions, 34-31, hence Young’s benchmark of 34 points.

Eminem, a diehard Detroit fan, was ready to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl appearance in its franchise history. However, that obviously didn’t happen.

Young said he left the chatter about the game at the scene. Young didn’t want to rub the 49ers’ amazing win -- and Lions’ painful loss -- in anymore.

“It was just right then,” Young said. “I’m not that kind of guy, ‘Oh, let me see if I can keep a good stream going.’ It would have to be organic -- organic or nothing.”

Plus, Young genuinely enjoyed having a conversation with Eminem in Santa Clara.

“He was a good dude,” Young concluded. “He was thoughtful. You could see what a fan he was.”

It's unlikely Young and Eminem are in the same room again, but with the expectations San Francisco and Detroit bear for the 2024 NFL season, there’s a good chance the two organizations will be meeting again with another trip to the big game on the line.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast