How Steph Curry inspired 49ers rookie Dominick Puni's professionalism

SANTA CLARA -- Like many sports fans in the Bay Area, standout 49ers rookie Dominick Puni's life heavily has been influenced by the captivating greatness of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Growing up in Eastern Missouri, Puni didn't have an NBA franchise to root for in nearby St. Louis. However, at an early age, his attention was grabbed by a scrappy upstart team on the West Coast led by a player on the verge of changing the sport of basketball forever.

"It was like 2012, I was in middle school. I didn't really have a favorite team, my older brother Devin would not stop talking about Steph," Puni told NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's [Devin] a die-hard too. And I started watching, and I think 2012-13 is when they started getting good and started getting some playoff wins, and I just loved the way he played the game. Changed the game.

"He's not the biggest guy out there, but his efficiency is through the roof. The more I learned about basketball, the more I learned how important he is and how great he really is."

Curry's basketball accomplishments speak for themselves. A four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP with 10 All-NBA and All-Star nods to his name -- Curry undoubtedly will go down as one of the greatest athletes of his generation.

As decorated as Curry's résumé is, where he truly made an impact on Puni -- and so many other kids growing up watching Warriors basketball -- is how the NBA star graciously carried himself off the court in his day-to-day life.

"I think it's just the type of person he is, really," Puni said. "On the court, I mean his effort is ridiculous. His work ethic is ridiculous. I really like the person. Any time he talks to the media or [the] public, he's just awesome. He seems like a great family man, everyone talks so highly of him, and I think that's the cool thing. Like when you have so much noise around you and so much attention, you don't have to be that cool, but he is."

Coincidentally, cool is the perfect adjective to describe Puni's demeanor. Despite being in his first NFL season, Puni carries himself like a seasoned veteran, particularly when speaking to the media.

That maturity especially shines through after games, as the rookie guard always makes himself available to engage in a thoughtful conversation regardless of whether the 49ers win or lose -- a characteristic inspired by years of watching Curry from afar.

"I would," Puni said regarding crediting Curry with influencing his professional demeanor. "Just kind of watching him, he loses the Finals, he still will go talk to the media [and] give them his full attention. He never wavers, he's always just straight on ahead. So yeah, just watching that growing up, yeah I give a lot of credit to him."

While Puni's NFL dreams being realized took center stage after San Francisco selected the Kansas product No. 86 overall in the 2024 draft, soon after the profound realization that he would soon be playing just down the road from his favorite player began to creep in.

"Yeah, I think it was the next day my brother was like, 'We're definitely going to a Warriors game," Puni said.

Curry's transcendent play initially is what got Puni hooked on Warriors basketball, but make no mistake about it, the 49ers rookie is a Golden State supporter through and through.

"Hell yeah," Puni said when asked if he identifies as a Warriors fan. "I want them to win a chip, again. I think when [Kevin Durant] was here it was like so fun to watch, you always knew they were going to win. But then he got hurt in [2019] so that kind of threw things off, and then Klay [Thompson] got hurt. But I think the best year was [2022] when they beat the Celtics.

"It was just so awesome because Steph finally got his [Finals] MVP. He kind of just put the team on his back. Obviously it's Klay and Draymond [Green], and all those role players, but they don't go anywhere without him. They know that. He's the engine, he makes everything go."

Puni attended Golden State's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers, taking in the sights and sounds of Chase Center for the first time. Despite it being a preseason game, Puni still appreciated the atmosphere in the Warriors' home arena.

"It's hard to tell in preseason, I was actually in a suite so it was pretty cool," Puni said. "I just love it, I love the atmosphere, those fans get real rowdy, just like they do here [Levi's Stadium]. I can't wait to see a regular-season game."

Which Warriors' regular-season game does Puni have circled on the calendar? The return of a franchise icon tops the list.

"Mavericks, when Klay [Thompson] comes back," Puni said. "I want to see Klay, and I know he's going to have a tribute video, so I definitely want to see that. And then the Lakers, when LeBron [James] comes to town. A lot of people have him as their GOAT, so I have to see it in person."

Puni offered a prediction for Thompson's first game back at Chase Center, while adding a hilarious quip about a viral clip from Green referencing his former teammate.

"I think the Warriors are going to win, but I think Klay's going to shoot lights out," Puni said. "There's a video of Draymond where he said he's going to run through his chest, I thought that was hilarious. Hopefully, he doesn't actually do it though."

When Puni attends these games, there's a chance he could cross paths with one of his childhood idols in Curry. But what exactly would he say to Curry if given the opportunity?

"I would just be like, 'Dude.' I'd first get a picture with him, and then I don't know if I'd fanboy out after that," Puni said. "But I'd definitely tell him I looked up to him growing up."

Will Puni's older brother Devin, the one who first introduced him to Curry's greatness, be in attendance alongside the 49ers rookie if he gets the chance to meet his favorite player?

"I hope so. He would die if he met him too," Puni said. We love Steph, he's so fun to watch."

