Seahawks waive leading tackler ahead of 49ers' Week 11 game

The Seattle Seahawks are making a notable change on defense ahead of facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Seattle on Monday announced it had waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson to place cornerback Josh Jobe on the active roster.

Dodson started all nine games for Seattle and led the team in tackles with 71 (41 solo, 30 assists).

The 26-year-old Dodson spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in 2019.

He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in free agency and primarily operated as the team's middle linebacker. He then shifted to the weakside after Ernest Jones IV arrived from the Tennessee Titans to play down the middle.

Rookie fourth-rounder Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas, a second-year undrafted linebacker, are possible candidates to replace Dodson's role.

Shortly after announcing Dodson's release, the Seahawks also claimed nose tackle Brandon Pili off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and placed safety K'Von Wallace on injured reserve.

