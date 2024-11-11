How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks game live online, on TV

The 49ers are looking to make it three straight wins in Week 11.

After San Francisco went to Tampa Bay and beat the Buccaneers in the final seconds 23-20, up next is the second divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As has been the theme for 49ers opponents, Seattle is coming off its bye week and has a 4-5 record after a 3-0 start.

In the first matchup between the two on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, the 49ers came out on top 36-24 in Seattle behind Brock Purdy's three-passing-touchdown performance. Geno Smith completed 30 of 52 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

But San Francisco will also have Christian McCaffrey in the fold after the star running back made his season debut against Tampa Bay.

So, can the 49ers keep their momentum rolling and move to 6-4 to tie with the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West? Here's how to watch the Week 11 game versus Seattle live online and on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

The 49ers and Seahawks will meet on Sunday, Nov. 17.

What time is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Seahawks Week 11 game live on TV

The 49ers vs. Seahawks game will be broadcast on FOX.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 11 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app

